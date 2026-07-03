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Steve Aoki, Nicky Romero, and Kiiara Team Up for "Be Somebody"
Steve Aoki is one of the hardest working producers out right now, and for his latest track he's teamed up with Dutch producer Nicky Romero and Illinois vocalist Kiiara for something of a victory lap.
John Christian - "Next Level (Nicky Romero Edit)"
When we hit Miami for Miami Music Week earlier this year, Nicky Romero told us that he as working on his debut album (which could end up having collab
Zedd ft. Hayley Williams - "Stay the Night (Nicky Romero Remix)"
Welp, it looks like Zedd's pulling a "Clarity" on his "Stay the Night" single, getting some of the biggest and brightest to put their own spins on thi
Experience TomorrowWorld 2013 Through Nicky Romero's Eyes
Unless you're planning on becoming one of the biggest DJs in the world, you probably won't be able to experience a huge EDM festival from the DJ booth
Nicky Romero vs. Krewella - "Legacy (Wildstylez Remix)"
Hardstyle isn't going anywhere. The trap movement has definitely played a large role in it's arrival, but now hardstyle is poised to really take over.
Stream to Afrojack, David Guetta, and Nicky Romero B2B2B at Tomorrowland 2013
Having one of these three hit the stage at your local rave is dope; these festivals tend to go above and beyond, but when you get guys like Afrojack,
Stream Nicky Romero's Debut "In New DJs We Trust" Show
Last night, Nicky Romero's debut "In New DJs We Trust" show went down, and from what we're hearing, it was a banger. Outside of Pete Tong, this might
Nicky Romero Vows to Not Miss Future Tour Dates
Last week, Nicky Romero informed his fans that he's been battling with illness, and his doctors have advised him to rest. He has mono, and with his hectic tour schedule, it made sense for him to take care of his body and health for himself and for the fans that want to see him down the road. On Friday, Nicky took to his Facebook again to let people know that he won't be missing any dates on his schedule.
Nicky Romero Has Been Ordered to Rest Due to Health Issues
This DJ life is serious business. Avicii, Erick Morillo, and others have recently been ordered to cancel gigs and rest due to health complications, and now Nicky Romero can be added to that list. From a recent Facebook post, he's been suffering from a number of bouts of bad health, but he reported that his doctor ordred him to officially take some rest. Here is his entire statement; get well soon, Nicky!
Download Nicky Romero's 2013 EDC Las Vegas Set
Nicky Romero is always a guaranteed party, and while we've been back and forth with sound quality of these EDC Las Vegas sets, we're not mad at Romero's. He's on the mic a lot, and we know he brings the party to the crowd, including bouncing on the mic at will to get people to throw their hands up. There's almost 0 air to breathe in as he packed in so many bangers and bootlegs. Pure frenzy-inducing music.
Spring Awakening Music Festival Announces 2013 After Parties
Chicago's Spring Awakening Music Festival is going down from June 14 - June 16, and is hitting Soldiers Field in Chicago with a massive lineup, featur
Are Nicky Romero and Headhunterz Collaborating?
According to Nicky Romero's Twitter, the two are in the studio together. We don't know what it means yet, but maybe a collaboration? Maybe they're remixing each other? Maybe it's just a couple of Dutchmen trading studio tricks?
LIGHT Nightclub Announces Nicky Romero, Axwell for Opening Weekend
Mandalay Bay's LIGHT Nightclub in Las Vegas has announced that its opening weekend (April 26-27) will feature Nicky Romero and Axwell headlining each night (respectively). Nicky will be joined by Clockwork on April 26, while Hook N Sling joins Axwell on April 27. Early bird tickets will go on sale on March 26 via TheLightVegas.com; pre-sale codes will be distributed via @TheLightVegas on Twitter.
Watch Nicky Romero's 2013 Ultra Music Festival Set
Nicky Romero was one of the first to post his 2013 Ultra set, and now we've got the full video of his Weekend 1 mix in its entirety. The main stage crowd was in awe, and he looked like he was loving it. Relive it and get hype for Weekend 2, which isn't that far away.
Listen to Nicky Romero's 2013 Ultra Music Festival Main Stage Set
You can't escape bootleggers, but you can do like Nicky Romero has done and head them off at the pass. If you caught yesterday's stream, you know how awesome Nicky's set was. Surprisingly, he's uploaded his 51-minute main stage mix to his SoundCloud for you to enjoy. We're hoping (praying?) that more DJs take this route.