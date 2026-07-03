Jerry Lawler

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Nikolai Volkoff dies
Sports

WWE Wrestlers Nikolai Volkoff and Brian Christopher Have Died Over the Weekend

Christopher, who was known as Grandmaster Sexay, reportedly hung himself in his jail cell outside of Memphis. The 46-year-old was hospitalized on Sunday and put on life support before passing away.  

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2910 days ago

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