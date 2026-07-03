Jenna G

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Feed Me ft. Jenna G - "Last Requests"

Oh wow. It's great to see that Jenna G's vocals are getting put on a proper pedestal. After being featured on songs from Krystal Klear and Son of Kick

khrisd4677 days ago
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Music

Son of Kick ft. Jenna G & Marger - "Reloaded (AC Slater Remix)"

Earlier this week, we let you know that Son of Kick had a new release, "Reloaded," on the way via Smog. At the time we had no clue that AC Slater, one

khrisd4679 days ago
son of kick reloaded
Music

Son of Kick ft. Jenna G - "Reloaded"

Back in June, Son of Kick touched down on our mix series to support his Shoot People single, and it looks like he's back with another beast in the form of "Reloaded," his new single for Smog. While there's a version with Marger on it, this version is the one with just Jenna G belting out over this triumphant number. This one drops and its all business; we can see ourselves going ham when that bass kicks in the club. Get up on this one ASAP, as it drops on September 24 (aka Tuesday).

khrisd4681 days ago
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Music

Krystal Klear ft. Jenna G - "Addiction"

The first thing I thought when I saw that a video for Krystal Klear and Jenna G's "Addiction" was just coming out was "damn, this hasn't been released

khrisd4743 days ago
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Music

Krystal Klear ft. Jenna G - "Addiction"

This makes sense. There much to be said about the revival of the house/garage flavors, as well as the more disco-tinged styles coming in, that this throwback '80s disco romp is just what we needed. Jenna G is the perfect voice for this vibe, adding a more adult edge to this one. Forthcoming on Rinse, which makes perfect sense.

khrisd4898 days ago
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