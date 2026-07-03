Latest Stories
Inside Jenna Dewan’s Wild First Tour with Janet Jackson at Just 18
The actress-dancer reveals how chasing her dream job with Janet Jackson at 18 meant leaving college, living on planes, and growing up on the road.
Channing Tatum Reflects on ‘Painful’ Split From Jenna Dewan, Says They Are ‘Good Now'
The actor says he's learned to "understand" his divorce six years later.
Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Seemingly Confirm Romance Speculation With Oscars Party Appearance
Channing Tatum's ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz was also reportedly in attendance at the party.
Channing Tatum and Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan Will Testify in Court Over ‘Magic Mike’ Profits
Dewan claimed in a court filing that the 'Magic Mike' franchise was created during their marriage and should be considered "joint property."