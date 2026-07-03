Jenna Dewan

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Latest Stories

Jenna Dewan Went Clubbing With Janet Jackson When She Was Only 18
Pop Culture

Inside Jenna Dewan’s Wild First Tour with Janet Jackson at Just 18

The actress-dancer reveals how chasing her dream job with Janet Jackson at 18 meant leaving college, living on planes, and growing up on the road.

Bernadette Giacomazzo114 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Executive Producer Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum attend the HBO And Army Ranger Lead The Way Fun Present The Premiere Of "War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend" after party at The Directors Guild Of America on November 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum Reflects on ‘Painful’ Split From Jenna Dewan, Says They Are ‘Good Now'

The actor says he's learned to "understand" his divorce six years later.

Jaelani Turner-Williams318 days ago
Channing Tatum in a black suit on the left, and Inka Williams in a denim outfit on the right at a red carpet event.
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Seemingly Confirm Romance Speculation With Oscars Party Appearance

Channing Tatum's ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz was also reportedly in attendance at the party.

Jaelani Turner-Williams503 days ago
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan at an event, wearing a suit and an embroidered gown respectively
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum and Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan Will Testify in Court Over ‘Magic Mike’ Profits

Dewan claimed in a court filing that the 'Magic Mike' franchise was created during their marriage and should be considered "joint property."

Alex Ocho822 days ago

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