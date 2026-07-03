Jen Kirkman

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TV shows can provide a different kind of narrative for directors of horror to play with than movies. With more time to set up storylines and for characters to develop, TV shows tend to have bigger payoffs and screw with an audience’s head more than movies do. This is a look at some of the scariest TV shows of all time.
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Is Louis C.K. Really a Disgusting Perv? Jen Kirkman Clarifies Her Comments

The comedian talks about the male comic who made creepy advances.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3987 days ago

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