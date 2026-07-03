Robert Kirkman

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TV shows can provide a different kind of narrative for directors of horror to play with than movies. With more time to set up storylines and for characters to develop, TV shows tend to have bigger payoffs and screw with an audience’s head more than movies do. This is a look at some of the scariest TV shows of all time.
MattBarone

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Walking Dead
Pop Culture

'The Walking Dead' Tops Cable Ratings for Sixth Year in a Row

It should come as no surprise that the most watched show of 2017 for 18-to-49 year olds was AMC’s The Walking Dead, the hit zombie drama.

Aaron C. Mansfield3130 days ago
The Rap Yearbook
Pop Culture

'The Rap Year Book' Will Be Part of a New Docuseries on AMC in 2018

The six-part, Questlove and Black Thought-produced doc will break down one important song at a time.

juliarp3275 days ago
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Pop Culture

'The Walking Dead' Premiere Is Getting a Whopping 90-Minute 'Talking Dead' to Go With It

After the season premiere of 'The Walking Dead' guts your feelings, AMC is giving everyone an extended 90 minutes of 'Talking Dead.'

Trace William Cowen3574 days ago
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Pop Culture

Cinemax Renews Robert Kirkman's 'Outcast' Ahead of Series Premiere

According to Kirkman, the series has been a "passion project" for many years. "Seeing it come together has been a huge thrill for me."

Trace William Cowen3777 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Fear the Walking Dead' Breaks Record for Most Watched Series Premiere in Cable History

'Fear the Walking Dead' makes cable history with its very popular series premiere.

fridagarza3979 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's How the Show's Creator Would End the 'Walking Dead' Series

The creator of the 'Walking Dead' has an interesting vision for the series' ending.

fridagarza4013 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Fear the Walking Dead' Will Not Reveal the Cause of Outbreak

Showrunner Dave Erickson explained why 'Fear the Walking Dead' won't touch on the cause of the oubreak.

fridagarza4078 days ago
Pop Culture

Robert Kirkman Says 'The Walking Dead' Season 6 Will Revolve Around Rick and Morgan

He also discusses 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

ianservantes4111 days ago
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Pop Culture

Admit It, "The Walking Dead's" Midseason Finale Was a Disappointment

"The Walking Dead" ended its fifth season's first half in disappointing fashion.

MattBarone4246 days ago
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Pop Culture

Robert Kirkman Regrets the Ending of "The Walking Dead" Season 1

"The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman says he regrets how season one of the show ended.

ianservantes4250 days ago
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Pop Culture

A Popular "Walking Dead" Theory Gets Dispelled By Robert Kirkman

Is Rick Grimes still in a coma?

Debbie Encalada4283 days ago
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Pop Culture

Don’t Worry, People: “The Walking Dead’s” Robert Kirkman Promises He Has an Ending Planned

"Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman already knows how the story ends, and exactly how we'll get there.

Doug Sibor4329 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

"Walking Dead" Creator To Produce An Original Sci Fi Film Starring Norman Reedus

Directed by the writer of <em>Red Dead Redemption</em>.

Jason Serafino4530 days ago
Pop Culture

"The Walking Dead" Cast and Crew Preview Season 4.5 with an Extended Trailer

Spoiler alert: it's going to be dark.

Frazier Tharpe4556 days ago
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