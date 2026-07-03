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Robert Kirkman's 'Invincible' brought the superhero parody to life in its animated Amazon Prime Video series. Did the Season 1 finale stick the landing?Jordan Rose
TV shows can provide a different kind of narrative for directors of horror to play with than movies. With more time to set up storylines and for characters to develop, TV shows tend to have bigger payoffs and screw with an audience’s head more than movies do. This is a look at some of the scariest TV shows of all time.MattBarone
'Outcast' is an unconventional comic-book adaptation about demon possessions and a possible apocalypse on the way.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
Feast on the goriest moments and most heart-wrenching deaths of the first three seasons.Jason Serafino