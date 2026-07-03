Jeff Hamilton

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Cam'ron in sunglasses and a white jacket; Drake in a black leather jacket at an event.
Style

Cam’Ron Says Drake Has His Iconic Pink Fur in Home ‘Museum’

The Harlem rapper says Drake owns a few of his iconic jackets, including the pink fur, which is now displayed in his home collection.

Mark Elibert109 days ago
SpongeBob SquarePants x Supreme
Style

Supreme’s SpongeBob SquarePants SS25 Collaboration Features Racing Jackets and Cycling Gear

The collection includes jackets produced in partnership with Jeff Hamilton.

tara mahadevan514 days ago
A grid of eight fashion items: a black jacket with a floral design, blue jeans, a puffer jacket, a backpack, a camo BAPE jacket, a striped shirt, a perfume, and black trousers.
Style

How to Dress for (and Survive) Fashion Week According to Complex Shop

Fashion Week is the time to pull out your best fits of the season. Complex Shop is here to help.

Shinnie Park545 days ago

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