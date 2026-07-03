Jean Grae

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J. Cole's "Snow on tha Bluff" Critiqued by Chance the Rapper, Earl Sweatshirt, and More

Following the release of his new song "Snow on tha Bluff," J. Cole addressed people criticizing his message and said he stands by the lyrics.

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Here's the New Trailer for 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

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