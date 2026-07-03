J.D. Reid

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Musician in dim lighting, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression
Music

UK Beatsmith JD. Reid Returns With First Solo Project In Three Years, ‘Sometimes I Wonder 001’

A tight four-tracker that built from over a decade’s experience as a producer.

James Keith835 days ago
slowthai
Music

Slowthai And Skepta Join Forces For "Inglorious"

Nothing. Great. About. Britain.

Complex2619 days ago
Slowthai
Music

Slowthai Remains As Rebellious As Ever In Video For "Drug Dealer"

Northampton's finest is back with another energetic banger.

Tobi Oke2886 days ago
Music

Stream JD. Reid's New 'io' EP In Full

"Rōshi" goes in haaaarder.

Jacob Davey3754 days ago
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Music

JD. Reid And Tev'n Flip Skepta's "Nasty" Into A Mind-Expanding Trip

The 'Edits+Beats' collection features 10 such reworkings including versions of SX's "Wooo Riddim", Biggie's "Hypnotise" and Mr. Mitch's "Tree".

James Keith3771 days ago
Music

Premiere: Stream JD. Reid's New Project, 'Amethyst'

The free release strand of Terrorhythm will be releasing a two-track single by JD. Reid.

James Keith4197 days ago

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