Jason Burns

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Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!
khrisd

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Drake ft. Sampha - "Too Much (Jessie Andrews & Jason Burns Remix)"

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The Best Remixes of the Week

Respect to all of the producers who know how to make a track all their own, either by twisting it into a completely different vibe or by accentuating one particularly dope bit and honing in. We also love the variety in this week's feature. Everything from deep house to grime is touched. Dig in.

khrisd4878 days ago

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