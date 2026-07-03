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Genre-crushing voyages, disco badness and a tribute to DJ Shadow's iconic 'Endtroducing' and Snoop's 'Doggfather'.James Keith
Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
You knew it was bound to happen. After the way producers flipped tracks from Kanye West's Yeezus and Jay Z's Magna Carta Holy Grail, DAD knew Drake'sjakel
Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!khrisd