Saitama can defeat almost any opponent with a single punch, but his real challenge is finding purpose after becoming unbeatable.Brendan Frederick
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Michael B. Jordan took time out of his Oscar win celebration to show love to his favorite anime film. What other celebrities join him as anime aficionados?Khal
From the work of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli to classics like 'Ninja Scroll' and 'Ghost in the Shell,' these are the best anime movies.Khal
From Born X Raised's first collab with Stüssy to MSCHF's latest big rubber boots with Crocs, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.Mike DeStefano