Jalen Williams

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

From the Hornets trading Kobe Bryant to the Nuggets trading Rudy Gobert, there have been no shortage of draft day deals that NBA teams wish they could take back. Most prospects are unknown commodities, so trading any of these players comes with substantial risk. These are the 20 worst NBA draft day trades.
Chris Gaine
NBA fans have seen many a terrible trade unfold over the years. Some stars have been dealt for the pu-pu platter, while others have been shipped out of town before they had the chance to blossom. Check out the 20 worst trades in NBA history.
Aaron C. Mansfield

Latest Stories

Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during a game against the Phoenix Suns in February 2026.
Bets

Jalen Williams Injury Update: Will He Play in Game 1 Vs. Spurs?

The Oklahoma City’s star has been out since April 22 with a hamstring injury.

Matt Burke59 days ago
Luka Doncic sits on the bench during Game 5 of the Lakers' win over the Houston Rockets in the NBA Playoffs.
Bets

Lakers vs. Thunder Injury Updates: The Latest On Luka Dončić, Jalen Williams

Both LA and OKC are missing key contributors as their playoff series kicks off. When will Luka Dončić and Jalen Williams return?

Matt Burke73 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App