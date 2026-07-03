Jack Beats

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Solid week, remix-wise. Lots of new names creeping into our playlists, and we're far from mad. The dance music scene needs that new blood to keep it regular. And hell, who doesn't want more fire beats from eager producers? As per usual we also have the best from the established heads, because things don't move unless they say so... right? Not at all, but you know. They have to show and prove, and do so. Rock to this.
khrisd
We're in the middle of weekend 2 of the Ultra Music Festival, and while many of you will be checking out the UMF live-stream later on today, we know some of you are stuck in front of your computers, waiting for Ultra to get the stream up. Why not take some of that time and run through this week's best remixes. We've got some doozies in here, with everyone from Baauer to Jack Beats turning in some fire reworks.
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AC Slater + Jack Beats CRSSD Mix
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Premiere: AC Slater and Jack Beats Drop Massive Mix Ahead of CRSSD Festival

Before they go back-to-back at this fall's CRSSD Festival, AC Slater and Jack Beats go back-to-back in the mix. The biggest and brightest in the night bass scene are all throughout this mix. Turn up.

Khal2860 days ago
Jack Beats "Vibrate" single cover art
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Premiere: Jack Beats Links With Sir Michael Rocks for Club Rockin' New Single "Vibrate"

One-half of The Cool Kids hops on a G-house-y new single from veteran house duo Jack Beats.

Khal3053 days ago
Music

Riko Dan Steps Into Jack Beats' "Zone"

A surprising but shrewd partnership.

James Keith3916 days ago
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Premiere: Jack Beats Lights Up the Party With Their Hypnotic Banger "Wild Fire"

London's Jack Beats brings the "Wild Fire" to AC Slater's Night Bass imprint.

Khal4055 days ago
jack beats flashlight rmx
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DJ Fresh ft. Ellie Goulding - "Flashlight (Jack Beats 4AM Remix)"

Yes, I'm the kind of person who will post a remix that specifically carries "4AM" in its description at 4AM. Feels right. Jack Beats has been on a tea

khrisd4332 days ago
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danny brown smokin drinkin
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Danny Brown - "Smokin & Drinkin' (Jack Beats Remix)"

This Smokin' & Drinkin' remix EP might be one of the best remix EPs to drop this year. Danny Brown's already been fodder for dance music producers, pr

khrisd4379 days ago
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Watch Skrillex's Mothership Tour at Red Rocks in Denver

What a better way to celebrate the first night of summer than by watching a live stream of Skrillex's Mothership Tour as it lands at the Red Rocks in

khrisd4409 days ago
jack beats beatbox
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Jack Beats - "The Ill S**t"

Jack Beats quickly just came back out of the woodworks with a bunch of heat for no reason other than to kill shit. We were thrown for a loop when we f

khrisd4504 days ago
jack beats beatbox
Music

Jack Beats - "Beatbox"

The duo known as Jack Beats has been crafting some bangers on the low. For those in the know, it's not on the low, but it's still amazing to hear people say "who are Jack Beats?" Maybe they won't sleep on the crew with their next OWSLA release, Beatbox, which is due out on March 18. Annie Mac got the world exclusive on this one, and it's a serious contender for "the hottest shit we've heard right now." The Craig Mack sample in there is choice. Hit play; you won't be disappointed.

khrisd4527 days ago
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Rudimental ft. Emeli Sande - "Free (Jack Beats Remix)"

Big Beat is pulling out all of the stops for Rudimental's next EP, Free; they've already gotten hip-hop legend Nas to contribute to a remix, and now Jack Beats has been handed the keys and took "Free" out for a spin, giving it a charged-up bounce that is both pop-leaning and club-rocking at the #samedamntime. Jack Beats will actually be joined by Maya Jane Coles, who has contributed a remix as well. The Free EP is due out on November 18, but you can stream Jack Beats' huge rework right now.

khrisd4643 days ago
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jack beats remixed vol ii
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Jack Beats - "Get Down (UZ Remix)"

Jack Beats' Remixed Vol. II is a monster, and the third remix on this release is just as fierce as the reworks from A-Trak and Clockwork. It's done by

khrisd4680 days ago
jack beats remixed vol ii
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Jack Beats ft. Example & Diplo - "War (Clockwork Remix)"

It was only last week that OWSLA announced the release of the second Remixed EP release a special A-Trak rework of "Just A Beat," and today we get the

khrisd4690 days ago
jack beats remixed vol ii
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Jack Beats - "Just A Beat (A-Trak Remix)"

Didn't OWSLA just release the first Remixed EP featuring new takes on Jack Beats material? No matter, as Remixed Vol. II is due out on September 24, f

khrisd4699 days ago
jack beats remixed vol 1
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Jack Beats - "About To Get Fresh (Brillz Remix)"

August 13 sees the release of Jack Beats' Remixed, Vol. 1 on OWSLA, and today we got to hear the Brillz rework of "About To Get Fresh," which is its own kind of beast altogether. It's not trap, it's too fast. It's not twerk, it's not as bouncy. Do we just call it TWONK and let it be? Whatever you want to call this, you can't deny: Brillz is in a class by himself.

khrisd4725 days ago
jack beats remixed vol 1
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Jack Beats - "Careless (AC Slater Remix)"

This guy AC Slater has been on a serious roll. His Return to the Underground EP really had us intrigued, especially coming off of that Culture Clash w

khrisd4727 days ago
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Jack Beats - "Knock You Down (Jack Beats x Major Lazer Remix)"

This is definitely one of those bombs you hear at a huge rave and can't get out of your head. "Knock You Down" is taken from Jack Beats' Somebody to L

khrisd4777 days ago

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