Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is a Nigerian-born New Zealand mixed martial artist and a former UFC Middleweight Champion. He was born on July 22, 1989, in Lagos, Nigeria. Known as "The Last Stylebender," he combines a kickboxing foundation with fluid footwork and sharp counterstrikes, using precise timing to control distance and dictate fight tempo. His multiple title defenses showcase a strategic mastery that blends creativity with calculated aggression. Adesanya’s defining feature is his ability to blend striking accuracy with evasive movement, challenging the traditional wrestling-heavy approach in the middleweight division. Fans return for his dynamic style and highlight-reel finishes, which have influenced a new generation of fighters to elevate technical striking within MMA’s diverse skill set. His rise marks a notable shift toward stand-up excellence as a core competitive advantage.

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Israel Adesanya in blue boxing gloves and shorts crouches inside an MMA cage, with a focused expression. The background is a dimly lit gym.
Style

Israel Adesanya Teams Up With Daily Paper and Engage For New Capsule Collection

The collaboration celebrates the Nigerian-born, New Zealand-raised UFC champion's heritage.

Joe Price112 days ago
Israel Adesanya on stage during the UFC 305 press conference.
Sports

Israel Adesanya Tears Up Following ‘Servant’ Comments at UFC 305 Conference With Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis hit a nerve at the conference ahead of their upcoming fight.

Joe Price699 days ago
Sports

UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Assaults Fan in Bondi Junction Ahead of Match Against Israel Adesanya

Things have not started off on a good note for the polarising UFC fighter.

Complex Australia1045 days ago
Israel Adesanya Gives Thanks While Eating Spicy Wings
Pop Culture

Israel Adesanya Explains How 'Naruto' Has Inspired Him on 'Hot Ones'

On 'Hot Ones,' MMA fighter Israel Adesanya broke down how anime has inspired him and what movie best showcases what it means to be a fighter.

Joe Price1331 days ago
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