Latest Stories
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Is Now the Longest-Charting Billboard Hot 100 Song of All Time
The Weeknd's widely loved 2019 'After Hours' single has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts. Now, Abel has bagged yet another milestone.
JAY-Z, Chance the Rapper, Halsey, and Miley Cyrus Among Rumored Woodstock 50 Performers (UPDATE)
Please bring back Green Day to recreate their 1994 mud fight.
Lil Wayne Fans Clap Back at Kentucky Governor Who Insulted Rapper
Matt Bevin, the Governor of Kentucky, is clearly not a big fan of Lil Wayne.
Imagine Dragons and Lil Wayne's National Championship Halftime Show Didn't Make Many Believers
They released their "Believer" remix right after the performance.
Young Thug, Future, SZA, Nas and More to Perform at Lost Lake Festival
The Lost Lake Festival will bring SZA, Young Thug, Future, and more to Phoenix, Arizona.
Here's Where Kendrick Lamar and Drake Rank on Best-Selling Global Artists of 2017 List
These were the artists who moved the most units in 2017.
2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards: The Complete Winners List
The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards celebrated the best music in and out of Canada
WayHome Festival Lineup Includes Frank Ocean, Solange, Schoolboy Q And More
WayHome Festival has just released their lineup for 2017 and it includes Frank Ocean, Solange, Schoolboy Q and a healthy lineup of rising Canadian stars.
Listen to Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Ty Dolla $ign's Crazy 'Suicide Squad' Collab "Sucker for Pain"
Listen to Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Logic, X Ambassadors, and Imagine Dragons' crazy 'Suicide Squad' collab "Sucker for Pain."
Eagles of Death Metal Recruits Several Bands for Campaign to Benefit Paris Victims' Families
Florence + The Machine, My Morning Jacket, Kings of Leon, and more cover ‘I Love You All the Time’ for the campaign.
PROMO: DTS and Imagine Dragons: Not Just Smoke + Mirrors
The audio pioneer teams up with one of the hottest acts in music for an unforgettable interactive experience.