Ian Mcshane

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Keanu Reeves in a new John Wick movie
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Starring Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is back in action in the new trailer for 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' which arrives during ongoing Wick Week festivities ahead of next month's release.

Trace William Cowen1247 days ago
deadwood cast
Pop Culture

HBO Releases Trailer for Upcoming 'Deadwood' Film

The acclaimed series will be returning to HBO as a feature-length film on May 31.

Hannah Lifshutz2639 days ago
Actor Ian McShane visits SiriusXM Studios
Pop Culture

Ian McShane Says 'John Wick' Franchise Will Last 10 Years

McShane feels this way because of the main character's veiled backstory.

Xavier Hamilton2651 days ago
Ian McShane
Pop Culture

'Deadwood' Movie Set to Premiere This Spring on HBO

After years of discussion, HBO officially greenlit a Deadwood last July.

Joe Price2714 days ago
Deadwood
Pop Culture

'Deadwood' Movie Is Supposedly Happening This Fall

"It's safe enough to say it's happening this fall," star Robin Weigert revealed. "There's a set being built and tax incentives to get it done."

Joe Price2917 days ago
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