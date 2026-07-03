Hunter Siegel

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It's been interesting seeing the quick turnaround that Hunter Siegel has had. I first heard that The Killabits had split and he was working on his own
khrisd

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Music

Hunter Siegel Comments on Thirsty Remixes With His Bootleg of Taylor Swift's White Noise

Earlier this week, the Canadian iTunes chart was dominated by eight seconds of white noise, courtesy of Taylor Swift. That's right, with Taylor Swift

khrisd4285 days ago
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Music

Wax Motif x Hunter Siegel - "All Night Man"

Here's something huge. Wax Motif, a dance music titan, has teamed up with Canadian pseudo-newcomer Hunter Siegel to create a bouncy house number perfectly suited to a wild night on the dancefloor or a bout of vigorous, energetic, rhythmic sex. You decide. It's a match made in heaven when you think about it as both these gents make house that skirts the line between big room and deeper stuff. They're like those outfits for ladies that are great for the office but also for a night on the town.

walmerc4299 days ago
Hunter Siegel Waiting Up Cover Art small
Music

Hunter Siegel - "Waiting Up"

At long last, we get the debut single, "Waiting Up," from Toronto native Hunter Siegel. This young talent has been slaying the Internets with crazy re

brenttactic4447 days ago
zeds dead hunter siegel loud
Music

Zeds Dead x Hunter Siegel - "Loud"

New one from Zeds Dead and Hunter Siegel, formerly of Toronto dubstep stalwarts The Killabits. I think we'll need a bigger room for this one since it'

walmerc4453 days ago
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Music

Major Lazer Releases "Watch Out For This (Bumaye)" Remixes via Twitmusic

First day of summer, and what's Major Lazer doing? Oh nothing, just releasing an eight-track remix EP for their "Watch Out For This (Bumaye)" single,

khrisd4774 days ago
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