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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Jamie Jones Returns With Title Track From New ‘Bionic Boy’ EP
The new track dials into the futuristic, robotic end of his palette, but thanks to a few well-aimed sample choices, there’s still plenty of warmth at its heart.
James Keith1500 days ago
Music
Premiere: Jamie Jones Reveals Title Track Of Impending ‘Handy Work’ EP
Having finally been able to return to his rightful place, spinning bangers in front of thousands of ravers, the Hot Creations boss is back with a new drop.
James Keith1759 days ago
Music
Premiere: Josh Butler Shares Stripped-Back "Doesn't Work" From New Hot Creations EP
The EP's hidden gem lies with the after-hours, breakneck tempo of "Doesn't Work".
Tobi Oke2962 days ago