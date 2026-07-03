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Martine Rose's Debut Clarks Collection Coming Up Roses Brings a Sense of ‘Color and Fun’

Clarks announced the British-Jamaican designer's appointment as its guest creative director in May 2023.

tara mahadevan878 days ago

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