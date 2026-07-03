Rocawear is the clothing label co-founded by Jay-Z and Dame Dash in 1999 that helped prove rappers could build and own fashion empires on their own terms.Mike DeStefano
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Kimora Lee Simmons speaks on Baby Phat's custom red carpet look for Ice Spice, her brand’s 25-year-old legacy, her work as a streetwear pioneer, and what’s in store for Baby Phat’s future.Lei Takanashi
<b>Chronicling five decades of fits, Complex relives the fashion trends that defined hip-hop.</b>Sean Malcolm
A weekend at splash! showed the global strength of hip-hop, bringing together the next gen of German rap talent, standout UK performances, and influential voices from American rap—with Sprite creating one of the event’s most memorable cultural spaces.Jack Lynch