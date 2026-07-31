The rare Hermès Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Birkin 30 that Uzi customized with Chrome Hearts details was bought from Japan's Casanova Vintage.Mike DeStefano
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Style
Kanye West Paid Michelle Lovelace to Find Five Birkin Bags For Julia Fox and Her Friends. Here's How It Happened.
Kanye West's team asked personal shopper Michelle Lovelace to secure five Hermès Birkin Bags for Julia Fox and her friends. Here's how it happened.Aria Hughes
Music
Fans React to Ja Rule and Fat Joe Bringing Out Ashanti, Nelly, Jadakiss, and Others During ‘Verzuz’ Battle
Ja Rule and Fat Joe faced off in the latest "Verzuz" battle, with the two rappers going head-to-head Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater.Brad Callas
The latest look at the impressive collection of Hermès Birkin bags shows a fleet of highly sought-after pieces in a wide variety of color options.Trace William Cowen