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HBO
Pop Culture

HBO Announces Changes to Line of Streaming Apps and Customers Are Left Even More Confused

HBO announced it was sunsetting its HBO Go app and rebranding HBO Now simply as HBO, which will be available alongside the newly launched HBO Max.

Joshua Espinoza2225 days ago
THE SOPRANOS HBO
Pop Culture

HBO's #StayHomeBoxOffice Campaign Is Offering Hundreds of Hours of Programming for Free

HBO is offering hundreds of hours of free programming to encourage people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan Rose2296 days ago

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