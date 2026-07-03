Hangover

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Drinks on a table @ Cargo, London, UK.
Life

A New Hangover Pill Called ‘Myrkl’ Has Just Gone On Sale In The UK

Dubbed ‘Myrkl’, the pill is the “first product in history to break down alcohol effectively” and has been in development for more than 30 years. Packed with bac

Sanj Patel1473 days ago
alcohol
Life

A Scientist Aims to Make Hangovers a Thing of the Past With Synthetic Alcohol

In a recent interview, scientist David Nutt explains his decade-long effort to create a synthetic alcohol alternative.

Hannah Lifshutz2669 days ago
Pop Culture

The AMA Says Sydney's Hangover Clinic Encourages Binge Drinking

They don't want you to have a hangover clinic

Chad Freeman3838 days ago

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