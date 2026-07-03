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Latest Stories
Life
A Scientist Aims to Make Hangovers a Thing of the Past With Synthetic Alcohol
In a recent interview, scientist David Nutt explains his decade-long effort to create a synthetic alcohol alternative.
Hannah Lifshutz2669 days ago
Pop Culture
Watch Bert Kreischer and Sean Evans Try Hangover Cures From Around the World
Watch Bert Kreischer and Sean Evans try hangover cures from around the world.
Jackson Connor3293 days ago