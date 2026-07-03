Hangover Cures

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Latest Stories

alcohol
Life

A Scientist Aims to Make Hangovers a Thing of the Past With Synthetic Alcohol

In a recent interview, scientist David Nutt explains his decade-long effort to create a synthetic alcohol alternative.

Hannah Lifshutz2669 days ago
Hangover cures thumb
Pop Culture

Watch Bert Kreischer and Sean Evans Try Hangover Cures From Around the World

Watch Bert Kreischer and Sean Evans try hangover cures from around the world.

Jackson Connor3293 days ago

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