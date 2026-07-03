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Haley Joel Osment attends the 2025 PaleyFest LA - "Poker Face" event.
Pop Culture

'Sixth Sense' Star Haley Joel Osment Arrested for Public Intoxication in California

The 37-year-old actor was booked last week for public intoxication and possession of an unidentified controlled substance at a ski resort.

Jose Martinez457 days ago
Haley Joel Osment and Kendrick Lamar are pictured
Pop Culture

Haley Joel Osment Says Kendrick Lamar’s Joel Osteen "Euphoria" Lyric Is 'Intentional Scrambling of My Name'

The 'Sixth Sense' actor says he was in the middle of production in Ireland when he got "a hundred texts" about the song.

Trace William Cowen704 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: Kevin Smith and the Stars of "Tusk" Talk the Horrific Walrus Suit and Johnny Depp's Crazy Performance

How did Kevin Smith design the horrific walrus costume in "Tusk" and what was it like for Justin Long to wear the damn thing?

Justin Monroe4319 days ago

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