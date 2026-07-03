Latest Stories
Guvna B’s ‘The Village Is On Fire’ Album Is An Essential Listen
A powerful indictment of the ambivalence shown towards youth violence and the overall decay of the country.
Guvna B Teams Up With Michaela Coel To Relay The Tale Of A Recent Trauma In “Bridgeland Road” Visual
The new single from his brand new album, 'The Village Is On Fire', which is due May 26 with features from Ghetts, DarkoVibes, Kierra Sheard and Kae Kurd.
Guvna B Spreads Positivity With New ‘We Got Love’ Project f/ Still Shadey, CalledOut Music, Annatoria & More
Award-winning UK rap/gospel act Guvna B has stepped into his creative director bag and assembled a collective of artists to join forces in spreading a message o
Central Cee, Little Simz & Ghetts Among Winners At 2021 MOBO Awards
A year on from the special, live-streamed ceremony held in the midst of lockdown, last night saw the MOBO Awards return with an live in-person ceremony.
Guvna B Shares Visuals For D Double E-Assisted Track “Very Original”
“We filmed this video on an estate in London because that’s where we’ve seen it all: the love, the hate, the aspiration, the humiliation, the dreams....”
Interview: Guvna B Breaks Down Every Track On ‘Everywhere + Nowhere’
An uplifting listen from the East London rapper.
Premiere: Laziness Is The Enemy In Guvna B's Inspiring Short Film 'Hands Are Made For Working'
The new documentary follows his book 'Unpopular Culture' from last year.
Premiere: Gospel MC Guvna B's "Been Hustlin'"
The gospel rapper shares new video.
Exclusive: Read An Extract From Guvna B’s New Book ‘Unpopular Culture’
The MOBO-winning gospel rapper shares a chapter from his upcoming book.
Premiere: Watch Guvna B's New Video For "Feel That Vibe"
Gospel with a twist!