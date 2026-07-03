Guvna B

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Music

Guvna B’s ‘The Village Is On Fire’ Album Is An Essential Listen

A powerful indictment of the ambivalence shown towards youth violence and the overall decay of the country.

James Keith1142 days ago
Guvna B (credit: Jasmine van Buytene)
Music

Guvna B Teams Up With Michaela Coel To Relay The Tale Of A Recent Trauma In “Bridgeland Road” Visual

The new single from his brand new album, 'The Village Is On Fire', which is due May 26 with features from Ghetts, DarkoVibes, Kierra Sheard and Kae Kurd.

James Keith1267 days ago
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Music

Guvna B Spreads Positivity With New ‘We Got Love’ Project f/ Still Shadey, CalledOut Music, Annatoria & More

Award-winning UK rap/gospel act Guvna B has stepped into his creative director bag and assembled a collective of artists to join forces in spreading a message o

Ezra Olaoya1325 days ago
mobo awards presenters
Music

Central Cee, Little Simz & Ghetts Among Winners At 2021 MOBO Awards

A year on from the special, live-streamed ceremony held in the midst of lockdown, last night saw the MOBO Awards return with an live in-person ceremony.

James Keith1684 days ago
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Music

Guvna B Shares Visuals For D Double E-Assisted Track “Very Original”

“We filmed this video on an estate in London because that’s where we’ve seen it all: the love, the hate, the aspiration, the humiliation, the dreams....”

Niall Smith1863 days ago
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Music

Interview: Guvna B Breaks Down Every Track On ‘Everywhere + Nowhere’

An uplifting listen from the East London rapper.

Complex2293 days ago
Guvna B 'Hands Made For Working'
Music

Premiere: Laziness Is The Enemy In Guvna B's Inspiring Short Film 'Hands Are Made For Working'

The new documentary follows his book 'Unpopular Culture' from last year.

James Keith2984 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Gospel MC Guvna B's "Been Hustlin'"

The gospel rapper shares new video.

Tobi Oke3053 days ago
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Music

Exclusive: Read An Extract From Guvna B’s New Book ‘Unpopular Culture’

The MOBO-winning gospel rapper shares a chapter from his upcoming book.

Joseph JP Patterson3323 days ago
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