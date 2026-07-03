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GRiZ
Music

Premiere: GRiZ Taps Wiz Khalifa for New Single "Find My Own Way"

The track will appear on GRiZ's forthcoming studio album, 'Ride Waves.'

Joshua Espinoza2682 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

GRiZ ft. Orlando Napier - "A Fine Way To Die"

Mixing the blues with electronic music is a beautiful thing and few do it like GRiZ. The Michigan-native has been killing it the last few years with

jakel4234 days ago
griz need this vid
Music

GRiZ - "Need This"

In a really candid look, first into the backstage of a GRiZ show directly before he is about to encore as the audience is screaming one more song, just begging for him to reemerge for the encore, a rite that has become as expected as the set itself these days but still holds excitement and energy unparalleled.

lolod4541 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Here is the Full Lineup for the 2013 Mad Decent Block Party

You know your event is serious when the earlybird tickets sell out without a lineup announced. The 2013 Mad Decent Block Party will span 13 cities, and feature a host of artists, including Major Lazer, Danny Brown, Skream, RiFF RAFF, Baauer, RL Grime, Flosstradamus, DJ Sega, Dillon Francis, Lunice, ETC!ETC!, and many more. Peep the video for the full lineup. This should be sick.

khrisd4826 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The (Leaked) 2013 Lollapalooza EDM Lineup

As per a leaked image of the full line-up, we've got an idea of the EDM side of the 2013 Lollapalooza line-up. Here's what you can see if you hit the event.

khrisd4859 days ago
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