From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.Alex Nino Gheciu
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Some of November’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Kim Kardashian, Tee Grizzley, Verdy, and More
Post Malone's $500,000 pinky ring, Verdy's Vick x Girls Don't Cry chain by Alex Moss, Kim Kardashian's Gabby elan grills, and more in this monthly round up.Lei Takanashi
We spoke to ASAP Rocky's jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills, to learn how he made the rapper's two-finger gold ring that was seen in the music video for "D.M.B."Lei Takanashi
From Cardi B and Offset's $200,000 chain for Wave to Pusha T's celebratory grills from Gabby Elan here are some of April's biggest celebrity jewelry purchases.Lei Takanashi