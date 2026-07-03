Latest Stories
Listen to Wiz Khalifa’s New Album ‘Multiverse’ f/ THEY. and Girl Talk (UPDATE)
Wiz Khalifa is back with a 17-track new album after linking with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for the 'Full Court Press' project earlier this year.
Premiere: Wiz Khalifa Shows Off His Many Talents in "Ready for Love" Video With Girl Talk
Wiz Khalifa and Girl Talk have shared the video for "Ready for Love," which is off their collaborative album 'Full Court Press' with Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA.
Stream Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk's New Collab Album 'Full Court Press'
Fresh off dropping a string of singles, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk have returned with their new collaborative album 'Full Court Press.'
Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Girl Talk Release New Single "How the Story Goes" Off Collab Album
The three artists connect for the new single "How the Story Goes," which will be featured on their collab album alongside Smoke DZA, 'Full Court Press.'
Girl Talk Connects With Bas for New Track "Fallin'"
Dreamville's Bas and producer Girl Talk have connected to release their new track "Fallin'" which marks the second time they've collaborated.
Premiere: Girl Talk and Young Nudy Team Up for "No Problem" Video
After a chance meeting at Stankonia Studios in Atlanta, producer Girl Talk and Young Nudy have come together for a menacing new track.