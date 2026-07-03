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Latest Stories

Wiz Khalifa is seen in cover art for his new album
Music

Listen to Wiz Khalifa’s New Album ‘Multiverse’ f/ THEY. and Girl Talk (UPDATE)

Wiz Khalifa is back with a 17-track new album after linking with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for the 'Full Court Press' project earlier this year.

Trace William Cowen1449 days ago
Wiz Khalifa and Girl Talk "Ready for Love" music video
Music

Premiere: Wiz Khalifa Shows Off His Many Talents in "Ready for Love" Video With Girl Talk

Wiz Khalifa and Girl Talk have shared the video for "Ready for Love," which is off their collaborative album 'Full Court Press' with Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA.

edwinortiz1506 days ago
Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk's 'Full Court Press'
Music

Stream Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk's New Collab Album 'Full Court Press'

Fresh off dropping a string of singles, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk have returned with their new collaborative album 'Full Court Press.'

Brad Callas1561 days ago
cover Girl Talk Wiz Khalifa Big K.R.I.T. Smoke DZA
Music

Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Girl Talk Release New Single "How the Story Goes" Off Collab Album

The three artists connect for the new single "How the Story Goes," which will be featured on their collab album alongside Smoke DZA, 'Full Court Press.'

Jordan Rose1577 days ago
fallin
Music

Girl Talk Connects With Bas for New Track "Fallin'"

Dreamville's Bas and producer Girl Talk have connected to release their new track "Fallin'" which marks the second time they've collaborated.

Jordan Rose2116 days ago
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Girl Talk and Young Nudy
Music

Premiere: Girl Talk and Young Nudy Team Up for "No Problem" Video

After a chance meeting at Stankonia Studios in Atlanta, producer Girl Talk and Young Nudy have come together for a menacing new track.

Joe Price2528 days ago

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