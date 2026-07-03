Space-Lift-Show

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Nadeska gets tips from La La Anthony & hooks up a Student Actor from an HBCU | Complex’s Space Lift
Pop Culture

Nadeska Gets Tips From La La Anthony & Hooks Up a Student Actor from an HBCU | Complex’s Space Lift

On our third episode of Complex's Space Lift, Nadeska connects with Shelby; an aspiring actor and activist heading into her Senior year at Spelman College. Featuring a guest appearance from actor and entrepreneur, La La Anthony, who shares her advice on finding your voice and how to navigate the industry as a woman...

Complex2135 days ago
Nadeska links with Juan Veloz to Surprise Up and Coming Filmmaker | Complex’s Space Lift
Pop Culture

Nadeska links with Juan Veloz to Surprise Up and Coming Filmmaker | Complex’s Space Lift

On the second episode of Complex's Space Lift, Nadeska connects with Justen Turner, a young filmmaker ready to make his mark on the industry, who is entering his freshman year of college at Ohio State University.

Complex2136 days ago
Nadeska Hits Up Ravie B for Advice & Gifts a Photography Student a New Camera | Complex's Space Lift
Pop Culture

Nadeska Hits Up Ravie B for Advice & Gifts a Photography Student a New Camera | Complex's Space Lift

On our news series, Complex's Space Lift, Nadeska links up with three college students to hear their stories and help them through this extraordinary back to school season. In our first episode, we feature an aspiring photographer from the Bronx heading into her first year at Cornell University...

Complex2137 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App