Latest Stories
Nadeska Gets Tips From La La Anthony & Hooks Up a Student Actor from an HBCU | Complex’s Space Lift
On our third episode of Complex's Space Lift, Nadeska connects with Shelby; an aspiring actor and activist heading into her Senior year at Spelman College. Featuring a guest appearance from actor and entrepreneur, La La Anthony, who shares her advice on finding your voice and how to navigate the industry as a woman...
Nadeska links with Juan Veloz to Surprise Up and Coming Filmmaker | Complex’s Space Lift
On the second episode of Complex's Space Lift, Nadeska connects with Justen Turner, a young filmmaker ready to make his mark on the industry, who is entering his freshman year of college at Ohio State University.
Nadeska Hits Up Ravie B for Advice & Gifts a Photography Student a New Camera | Complex's Space Lift
On our news series, Complex's Space Lift, Nadeska links up with three college students to hear their stories and help them through this extraordinary back to school season. In our first episode, we feature an aspiring photographer from the Bronx heading into her first year at Cornell University...