Ghetto Boy

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Blue Lab Beats & Ghettoboy (credit: Joseph Abbey-Mensah)
Music

Premiere: Blue Lab Beats Connect With Ghetto Boy For New Track “Sensual Loving”

The new single, which officially lands on July 23, picks up more or less where their last collaboration with Ghettoboy, “Blow You Away”, left off.

James Keith1821 days ago

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