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Latest Stories
Music
Watch: The 2023 Juno Awards Pay Homage to Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary
Just before announcing the Juno Award for Rap Album/EP of the Year, rappers Haviah Mighty and Kardinal Offishall took the stage to pay homage to hip-hop's 50th
Louis Pavlakos1221 days ago
Music
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time
From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.
Alex Nino Gheciu1429 days ago