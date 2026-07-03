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Wendy's logo. On Monday, 30 August 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Life

Wendy’s Announces ‘Highly Anticipated’ New Frosty Flavor

On Monday, Wendy's added its first new Frosty in three years. The flavor was added to Canadian menus in 2021 and proved to be incredibly popular.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1501 days ago
Pop Culture

Tony the Tiger Inspires Violent Cops and Suicide Bombers In These Weird Fake Kellogg's Adverts

Unsurprisingly, these aren't official adverts.

Wil Jones3923 days ago

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