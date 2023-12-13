Best Style Releases: Le Fleur Season 2, Kerwin Frost x McDonald's, DSMNY 10th Anniversary

From Kerwin Frost's McDonald's merch to the latest from Tyler, the Creator's Le Fleur, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Dec 13, 2023

Still haven't come across the perfect gift for the stylish person in your life? The clock is ticking, but luckily there are plenty of great drops to consider for any of you last minute shoppers out there.

Standouts this week include a nostalgic merch collab between Kerwin Frost and McDonald's, the latest from Tyler, the Creator's Le Fleur line, a '90s-inspired apparel line from Joe Freshgoods that compliments his latest New Balance collab, and a slew of exclusives to celebrate Dover Street Market New York's 10th year in business.

Take a closer look at this week's best style releases below.

Kerwin Frost x McDonald's

Le Fleur

Via Le Fleur

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: lefleur.la and Le Fleur store (11136 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232)
Price: TBD

Tyler, the Creator's more elevated apparel offering, Le Fleur, is releasing its second season this week. Highlights include graphic knit sweaters, silk scarves, knit cycling jerseys, and wool cardigans with pearl detailing. To mark the launch, a temporary Le Fleur retail space is also currently open in Culver City, CA. 

Joe Freshgoods '1998'

OVO x NFL

Denim Tears

Via Denim Tears

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: denimtears.com
Price: $50-$255

Tremaine Emory is introducing a new logo with his latest Denim Tears drop, "Winter Recess." The metallic gold "DT" is a reference to the "G" found on Tom Ford-era Gucci denim that he brought during his college years. The script appears on T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, beanies, belts, and the back pockets of Levi's 501s. V-neck sweaters with the Pan-African flag stitched on the chest, a tan suede shearling jacket, and mohair headbands round out the offering.

Supreme Winter 2023 T-Shirts

Supreme / Via Supreme

Release Date: Dec. 14
Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supreme.com
Price: TBD

Still bummed out that you didn't get your hands on a camo box logo hoodie from last week's drop? This week, you get your second chance at a camo bogo, thanks to Supreme's Winter 2023 lineup of T-shirts. Other designs feature the brand's Camacho character and nods to legendary Japanese wrestler, Great Muta. 

Tombogo x MOFT

Tombogo / Via Tombogo

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: moft.us and tombogo.com
Price: $39.99-$170.96

Tombogo's latest collab is a collection of tech accessories with MOFT. The Bay Area designer has lent his creative vision to laptop sleeves, phone cases, phone tripods, and more. 

Dover Street Market New York 10-Year Anniversary

Via Dover Street Market

Release Date: Dec. 18
Where to Buy It: Dover Street Market New York and doverstreetmarket.com
Price: TBD

Dover Street Market is turning 10, which means we can all look forward to some exclusive goodies from some of our favorite brands. Eight brands including Supreme, Rick Owens, Sacai, and Undercover have all created special pieces for the 10-year capsule. Each has had a space in the store since it opened its doors in 2014.

Staple

Via Staple

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: staplepigeon.com
Price: $39-$92

For Staple's latest offering, Jeff Staple dug into his 25-year-old archive to reintroduce one of his original logos, the dragon "S." The mark will apear on black T-shirts, hoodies, and snapbacks. 

Billionaire Boys Club

Via Billionaire Boys Club

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: BBC ICECREAM stores and bbcicecream.com
Price: $175-$400

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Billionaire Boys Club is dropping a three-piece capsule with logos crafted out of multicolored Swarovski Crystals. A T-shirt, hoodie, and denim fitted cap are all being sold. 

Ksubi x Juice Wrld 999

Ksubi / Via Ksubi

Release Date: Dec. 15
Where to Buy It: Ksubi Chicago
Price: TBD

Ksubi is releasing its second collection with Juice WRLD's 999 label exclusively in Chicago this weekend to coincide with the Juice WRLD Day 2023. The 18-piece collection features denim varsity jacket, boot cut cargo jeans, graphics T-shirts, and more. A wider launch is set for January 2024 for nay fans who can't make it to the Windy City. 

Marcos Alvarado

