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From UK drill to trap to boom-bap rap, we really have been spoilt for choice this year. Get to know the British rhymers that we predict will blow in 2021.Joseph JP Patterson
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From selling hood DVDs to the VERZUZ stage, French Montana has one hell of a career. Here are his 20 best songs.Dimas Sanfiorenzo