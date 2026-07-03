French The Kid

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French The Kid No Signal French The Kid No Signal
Music

French The Kid Shares New 18-Track Project ‘No Signal’ 

French The Kid’s grind continues at an impressive rate. It was only this time last year that he released his debut album, Never Been Ordinary, but he’s back wit

James Keith1187 days ago
Russ, French The Kid, A1 X J1
Music

Russ Millions Calls On French The Kid & A1 X J1 For “One Of A Kind”

Four hit-makers combine to give us party-starting new banger stacked with quotables and an earworm beat to stick with you well into the new year.

James Keith1323 days ago
french the kid french the kid french the kid french the kid
Music

French The Kid Rounds Out A Massive Year With "Uptown"

It was always clear 2021 was going to be a whirlwind year for French The Kid, but it’s safe to say this has probably been beyond even his own expectations.

James Keith1694 days ago

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