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Montreal producer Freakey
Music

Freakey Drops New Album and Video, Signs Co-Publishing Deal with Wondagurl

Montreal producer Freakey dropped his latest album Condamné à L’excellence, and celebrated signing a co-publishing deal with Wondagurl’s Wondachild.

Erik Leijon1330 days ago
FouKi and FREAKEY! performing in the video for their song "CAMÉLÉON
Music

Montreal Artists Freakey and Fouki Party in A Mansion in "Caméléon"

Montreal artists Freakey and Fouki blend into their lavish lifestyle in the video for their latest single “"Caméléon” filmed in a mansion with cameos.

Louis Pavlakos1383 days ago
killy-pyro
Music

KILLY Drops New Track "PYRO": 'I’m Returning With a Vengeance'

The Toronto rapper returns with a music video for his first new music of 2021. He says he's preparing a new mixtape, due for release this spring.

Alex Nino Gheciu1938 days ago

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