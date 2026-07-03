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The Toronto rapper talks about his new project, his disdain for social media, his upcoming album with Drake producer Boi-1da, and his future in politics.Alex Nino Gheciu
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
The UK rapper—who just released his new album, 'Terrified '—has gotten approval from Frank Ocean, Drake, and even Timothée Chalamet.Antonio Johri
A regularly updated review column of projects shaping the UK underground.Antonio Johri