Fracture

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You should already know what time it is. These mixes have probably soundtracked the first week of October. If not, that's OK; this is what we do. We've got back-to-back-to-back sets, vocalists becoming DJs, and essential mixes in their unedited glory. You know the routine; enjoy!
khrisd

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Premiere: Fracture Remixes D&B Master Krust's "Kloaking Device"

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Premiere: Stream Volume 8 Of Tempa's Iconic 'Allstars' Series

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Watch Fracture Make a Track in 10 Minutes

Maybe it's just me, but I'm forever fascinated by what goes on in the studios of my favorite producers. I've been a fan of Fracture's for a while; his

khrisd4296 days ago
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Stream Boiler Room's Machinedrum "Vapor City" Special (London Edition)

If you're looking for a heavy dose of future beats this afternoon, Boiler Room has you covered. In the second edition of the Vapor City specials, Machinedrum is in London celebrating the release of his latest album alongside Amit, dBridge, and Fracture. All talented producers and DJs in their own right, set to murder the set. You're welcome.

khrisd4665 days ago
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Naibu - "Just Like You (Fracture's Astrophonica Remix)"

You can count on Fracture to always bring you something intriguing and diverse, and with this Astrophonica remix of Naibu's "Just Like You," where he

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Preview Fracture's Limited-Edition Single for Metalheadz

Astrophonica's own Fracture has been a student of the deep jungle era; you can hear it in his tracks. He's been slowly building his catalog over the last decade, and he's finally reached a pinnacle: Metalheadz has signed a limited-edition 12" single from Fracture, to be released on April 8.

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Fracture & Neptune - "Clissold (Machinedrum VIP)"

As Astrphonica's VIP series rolls on, we get a special version of "Clissold" from the mighty Machinedrum, who's been a big part of the emerging jungle/juke side of the breakbeat spectrum. His VIP is pretty damn nasty, towing the line perfectly between the 160 BPM sounds. And once that nasty bass cuts in? It's straight up destruction.

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The Best Remixes of the Week

Respect to all of the producers who know how to make a track all their own, either by twisting it into a completely different vibe or by accentuating one particularly dope bit and honing in. We also love the variety in this week's feature. Everything from deep house to grime is touched. Dig in.

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