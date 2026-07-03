How high has Lionel Messi climbed on the list of the best footballers at this summer's World Cup?Thomas Golianopoulos
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a 48-team international soccer tournament hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.Mark Elibert
The best soccer shirts you’ll see on the pitch in North America this summer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Donnie Kwak
Italy leads a list of the 10 most likely playoff teams to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.Jamie Barton