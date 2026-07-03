fifa womens world cup

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2 Dead, Several Injured in New Zealand Shooting Hours Before Women's World Cup Begins

New Zealand hosts Norway in the opening match of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Thursday.

Jose Martinez1095 days ago

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