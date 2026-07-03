Permanent Midnight: Shailene Woodley, Eva Green, and More 'Week Two' Fantasia Film Festival Highlights
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Shailene Woodley, Eva Green, and Mark Duplass anchor the 2014 Fantasia International Film Festival's second week.MattBarone
With the creepy Silent House, Elizabeth Olsen continues to use the horror movie genre material to ignite her career. But she's not the only one to do so.MattBarone
The super sexy <em>Girl In Progress</em> actress consistently delivers the goods.Julian Patterson
Worth every penny.Justin Monroe