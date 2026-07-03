Eva Green

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Daniel Craig
Pop Culture

Producer Says Next James Bond ‘Can Be of Any Color, But He Is Male’

Longtime 'Bond' producer Barbara Broccoli has a certain requirement for Daniel Craig's 007 successor.

Gavin Evans2376 days ago
Dumbo
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'Dumbo' Tops U.S. Box Office Despite Disappointing Opening

Disney's latest live-action revival hasn't had a great premiere weekend.

Joe Price2666 days ago
eva green
Pop Culture

Bond Girl Eva Green Says ‘James Bond Should Always Be a Man and Not Be Jane Bond’

Eva Green isn't down with the idea of a woman playing James Bond.

Alex Galbraith2685 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

PROMO: ‘Penny Dreadful’ Season 3 Premieres Sunday, May 1, at 10 p.m., Only on Showtime!

Sometimes the best things are purely dreadful.

Bill Savage3738 days ago
Pop Culture

"Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" Stars Jessica Alba and Eva Green Pick Which of Their Male Co-Stars Would Make the Best Stripper

The directors and stars of the film discuss the making of the movie and who they think would be the most successful male stripper in Sin City.

Tara Aquino4348 days ago
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