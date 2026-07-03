Erick The Architect

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POWERS PLEASANT JOINED BY MAXO KREAM, BAS, KENNY MASON & ERICK THE ARCHITECT FOR NEW SONG
Music

Powers Pleasant Links With Bas, Maxo Kream, Kenny Mason, and Erick the Architect for New Song and Video "Overseas"

Producer and DJ Powers Pleasant has connected with Maxo Kream, Bas, Kenny Mason, and Erick the Architect for “Overseas" that also arrives with a music video.

Abel Shifferaw1494 days ago
Erick the Architect
Music

Premiere: Erick the Architect Shares Forlorn "Die 4 U" Video f/ Sophie Faith and Linden Jay

Flatbush rapper Erick the Architect recently dropped his debut solo project 'Future Proof,' and now he's dropped the melancholy video for "Die 4 U."

Joe Price1993 days ago
anywhere but here
Music

Nyck Caution Drops "December 24th" f/ Phony Ppl's Elbee Thrie

Ahead of the release of his long-awaited solo debut 'Anywhere But Here,' Pro Era rapper Nyck Caution has dropped the album's intro, "December 24th." 

Joe Price2033 days ago
nyck caution
Music

Nyck Caution Enlists Kota the Friend and Erick the Architect For "Product of My Environment"

Pro Era rapper Nyck Caution has recruited two fellow New York rappers, Kota the Friend and Erick the Architect, for his introspective new song.

Joe Price2045 days ago
beast
Music

Beast Coast Shares "Snow in the Stadium" Produced by Erick the Architect

The collective's debut album 'Escape From New York' is out Friday.

Trace William Cowen2614 days ago
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