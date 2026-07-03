Erick Arc Elliott

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Pigeons and Planes Sprite Elevator Pitch Art
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See Which Designer Makes The Cut in 'Pigeons & Planes' 'Elevator Pitch'

In the final episode of Pigeons &amp; Planes''Elevator Pitch' viewers meet two designers who show off their best works in hopes to take home the top prize.

Brandon Constantine1723 days ago
Pigeons and Planes Sprite Elevator Pitch Art
Pop Culture

Visual Artists Tell Their Story in Episode Two of Pigeons & Planes' 'Elevator Pitch'

Visual artists Elan Watson &amp; Sage Guillory put their best foot forward pitching their dream project, in the second episode of Pigeons &amp; Planes 'Elevator Pitch.'

Brandon Constantine1724 days ago
Sprite Elevator Pitch Music
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Creators Hope to Turn Their Dreams into Reality in Pigeons & Planes' 'Elevator Pitch’

Two up-and-coming musical artists pitch their dream project to a panel of creative experts in the first-ever Sprite 'Elevator Pitch' contest.

Brandon Constantine1726 days ago

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