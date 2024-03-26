Baltimore Bridge Collapse: At Least 7 People Fall Into Water After Container Ship Collision

A State of Emergency has been declared in Maryland after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore.

Per a regional report from Michelle Deal-Zimmerman and Hayes Gardner for the Baltimore Sun, the bridge collapsed into the cold waters of the Patapsco River Tuesday morning after being hit by a container ship.

Speaking to reporters, James Wallace, chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department, said that it was initially believed that "a portion" of the bridge had collapsed. However, "a complete collapse" was confirmed once officers started arriving on the scene.