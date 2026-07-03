DJ Tre

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traxman fear my world
Music

Traxman ft. DJ Earl & DJ Tre - "Fear My World"

Slick tune right here. The legendary Traxman linking up with DJ Earl and DJ Tre on "Fear My World," which seems to be forthcoming on Dance Mania, is a

khrisd4431 days ago
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Music

Download DJ Tre's Interlude 013 Mix

If you're not going out, what better way to turn up than with a slick 40-minute footwork mix? DJ Tre, who helped ring in 2014 with a stellar mix, is back with a TEKLIFE-centric set, Representing a number of bits from himself, DJ Earl, DJ Manny, and DJ Rashad. He has a great way of layering these sample-heavy grooves with each other. Dude's just on it. Proper mix to zone out to on this chill Friday night. Shouts to Ashes57 for continuing this ill series.

khrisd4467 days ago
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Music

EXCLUSIVE: MoonDoctoR - "Nodical"

We know TEKLIFE for DJs like Spinn, Rashad, Manny, Earl, and others, but they are officially adding to the roster, and the additional parts of this collective are ferocious. One of these is Chicago's MoonDoctoR, who has spent the few years feeling his way around every bass genre imaginable. His work in moombahton and trap has been marvelous, and most of it has been downloadable. But his footwork game is nuts, and he's produced a new offering for the holidays.

nappy4580 days ago
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Music

Download DJ Tre's Fenomena Studio #022 Podcast

Footwork got a proper push in 2013, and we're hoping that 2014 finds the scene getting an even bigger shove. Best way to do that is put the sound on front street, and with TEKLIFE's DJ Tre stepping up for the Fenomena podcast, we're in for a real treat. His 30-minute mix features a number of his own productions alongside material from DJ Earl and DJ Rashad, which is about what we need right at this moment.

khrisd4581 days ago
dj earl live
Music

DJ Earl x DJ Tre - "Do Ya Feel Me"

TEKLIFE's own DJ Earl and DJ Tre linked up for this banger, "Do Ya Feel Me," letting us know that Chicago's footwork scene has way more talent than mo

khrisd4665 days ago
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