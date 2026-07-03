DJ Manny

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Music

Taso Returns With the Second Volume of His "Teklife Till Tha Next Life" Series

Teklife member Taso unleashes some fire footwork material on the second volume of his 'Teklife Till Tha Nextlife' compilation series.

Khal4057 days ago
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Music

Watch DJ Rashad, DJ Spinn, and DJ Manny in This Special Edition of "Beat This"

It sucks that 2014 saw the continued push for the footwork/juke/160BPM sound in the scene... as it's also the year that we lost DJ Rashad. Tim and Bar

khrisd4239 days ago
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Music

Lit City Trax Makes History at Westway for RBMA NYC 2014

We've harped on Red Bull Music Academy's dedication to once-in-a-lifetime musical experiences all month, but without hyperbolizing, Lit City Trax took

Cedar Pasori4430 days ago
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Music

DJ Manny - "Sunshine"

Like I said last night, the TEKLIFE crew will have the lights shining on them brightly, checking how the pieces have been picked up since losing Rasha

khrisd4458 days ago
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Music

Wheez-ie Launches Southern Belle Recordings With a Four-Track EP From DJ Rashad

Houston's Wheez-ie is the producer's producer, a tastemaker from Houston that has a stronger handle on footwork than most. His production is dark and

nappy4469 days ago
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Music

Watch a Chicago Footwork Battle on Episode 2 of "I'm Tryna Tell Ya"

We're not sure when DontWatchThatTv decided to call their Chicago Footwork series "I'm Tryna Tell Ya," but they followed up the first episode with this extended clip. What you're seeing here is more of the dancing that happens during these footwork events. DJs like Spinn, Rashad, and Manny will throw down their freshest tracks while two crews go for theirs, many times for some money. It can get pretty heated, and the movements aren't like what you'd normally see in a club or rave. This is raw.

khrisd4842 days ago
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Music

Preview DJ Rashad's "Rollin'" EP

Last week, it was announced that footwork king DJ Rashad had signed with Hyperdub for the release of his Rollin' EP, and a quick preview of the EP's f

khrisd4895 days ago

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