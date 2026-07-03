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One thing I found myself doing after hearing about DJ Rashad's death was just listening to all of his music. He was a pioneer, and really spread the fkhrisd
The sound of juke and footwork aren't anything new, but for some reason this feels like their time to shine. DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn of the Ghetto Teknkhrisd
Reggaeton's roots run deeper than Bad Bunny. Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Ivy Queen and more spent decades building the foundation.Jesús Triviño Alarcón
Bad Gyal on her new album 'Más Cara,' earning respect in reggaeton, and shaping a sound entirely her own.Antonio Johri