Latest Stories
Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster Sue ChatGPT Makers for 'Massive Copyright Infringement'
OpenAI has been accused of using thousands of copyrighted works to train ChatGPT's large language model.
'Rage Bait' is Oxford's Word of the Year for 2025
Language experts define the word as "online content deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative, or offensive."
'67' Named Dictionary.com's Word of the Year After Bizarre Meme Craze
The bizarre meme took off after Skrilla's song "Doot Doot" went viral on TikTok.
Pitbull Kindly Reminds Us That ‘the Word Impossible Says I'm Possible’
Fans reacted hilariously to Pitbull's definition of the word.
'Demure' is Dictionary.com's 2024 Word of the Year Even Though Meme Died Months Ago
Last year, the platform chose "hallucinate" as 2023's word of the year.
’Authentic' Is Merriam-Webster’s 2023 Word of the Year
The publishing company has seen "a kind of crisis of authenticity" this year.
Merriam-Webster Declares 'Gaslighting' 2022's Word of the Year
Merriam-Webster has declared 'gaslighting' to be the word of the year. The term can be applied in multiple arenas, including the political and medical worlds.
Man Pleads Guilty After Threatening to Bomb Merriam-Webster Over Gender Definitions
Jeremy David Hanson pleaded guilty to making hate-fueled threats against the publishing company over its updated definitions of "woman" and "girl."
California Man Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Merriam-Webster Offices Over Gender Definitions
A California man was arrested and is facing charges after he allegedly made anti-LGBTQ threats made against dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster.
Dictionary.com Adds Over 300 Words and Terms Including ‘Yeet,' ‘Long COVID,' 'Cultural Appropriation,' and More
Dictionary.com has added over 300 new words and terms that speak to the last year, covering areas like COVID-19, race, pop culture, and more.
Merriam-Webster Is Selling the Definition of ‘NFT’ as an NFT
The auction will begin on Tuesday and close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, and will be handled by the largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles, OpenSea.
Merriam-Webster Names 'Pandemic' the Word of the Year
"That probably isn't a big shock," Merriam-Webster editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski told the Associated Press.
Merriam-Webster Will Expand Their Definition of Racism After Missouri Woman Convinces Them Its Outdated
Kennedy Mitchum of Missouri emailed Merriam-Webster to complain that their definition of racism needed to be revised. Now it's going to be updated.
HBO Shares Visual Dictionary for 'The Sopranos'
Gabagool? Madone? Goomah? The premium cable channel breaks down the definitions of the most common and arcane terms featured throughout the hit series.
‘Star Wars’ Related Words Have Official Definitions in the Oxford English Dictionary
'Star Wars' continues to be cemented in every aspect of pop culture.
Linguists Reveal English’s Most Difficult-to-Spell Words
A bunch of the hardest-to-spell words in the English language are rooted in French and German.
Merriam-Webster Adds Eminem-Inspired Definition of ‘Stan’
Eminem's 2000 classic and its meaning is added to the dictionary, along with other words.
'Justice' Is Merriam-Webster's 2018 Word of the Year
Merriam-Webster hops into the year-end mania with its 2018 words ranking.