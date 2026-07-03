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Latest Stories

A row of Encyclopedia Britannica volumes on a wooden shelf, with black and gold spines.
Life

Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster Sue ChatGPT Makers for 'Massive Copyright Infringement'

OpenAI has been accused of using thousands of copyrighted works to train ChatGPT's large language model.

Joe Price123 days ago
A smartphone displaying "Oxford Dictionaries" in front of a screen showing "Oxford Word of the Year 2025" in blue.
Life

'Rage Bait' is Oxford's Word of the Year for 2025

Language experts define the word as "online content deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative, or offensive."

tara mahadevan229 days ago
An open book with a magnifying glass resting on it, highlighting the text. The book is on a wooden surface.
Life

'67' Named Dictionary.com's Word of the Year After Bizarre Meme Craze

The bizarre meme took off after Skrilla's song "Doot Doot" went viral on TikTok.

Joe Price261 days ago
Pitbull attends Voli 305 Vodka Launch at Hard Rock Cafe at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 05, 2025 in Hollywood, Florida.
Music

Pitbull Kindly Reminds Us That ‘the Word Impossible Says I'm Possible’

Fans reacted hilariously to Pitbull's definition of the word.

Jaelani Turner-Williams471 days ago
An open dictionary on a wooden stand, displaying densely printed text and index tabs on the right side.
Life

'Demure' is Dictionary.com's 2024 Word of the Year Even Though Meme Died Months Ago

Last year, the platform chose "hallucinate" as 2023's word of the year.

tara mahadevan600 days ago
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Life

’Authentic' Is Merriam-Webster’s 2023 Word of the Year

The publishing company has seen "a kind of crisis of authenticity" this year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams964 days ago
Photograph of Merriam Webster Collegiate Dictionary
Life

Merriam-Webster Declares 'Gaslighting' 2022's Word of the Year

Merriam-Webster has declared 'gaslighting' to be the word of the year. The term can be applied in multiple arenas, including the political and medical worlds.

tara mahadevan1327 days ago
The U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C.
Life

Man Pleads Guilty After Threatening to Bomb Merriam-Webster Over Gender Definitions

Jeremy David Hanson pleaded guilty to making hate-fueled threats against the publishing company over its updated definitions of "woman" and "girl."

Joshua Espinoza1401 days ago
Merriam-Webster's collegiate dictionary
Life

California Man Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Merriam-Webster Offices Over Gender Definitions

A California man was arrested and is facing charges after he allegedly made anti-LGBTQ threats made against dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster.

Brad Callas1546 days ago
new-dictionary-words
Life

Dictionary.com Adds Over 300 Words and Terms Including ‘Yeet,' ‘Long COVID,' 'Cultural Appropriation,' and More

Dictionary.com has added over 300 new words and terms that speak to the last year, covering areas like COVID-19, race, pop culture, and more.

tara mahadevan1829 days ago
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Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary
Life

Merriam-Webster Is Selling the Definition of ‘NFT’ as an NFT

The auction will begin on Tuesday and close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, and will be handled by the largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles, OpenSea.

Xavier Hamilton1894 days ago
Pandemic
Life

Merriam-Webster Names 'Pandemic' the Word of the Year

"That probably isn't a big shock," Merriam-Webster editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski told the Associated Press.

Joe Price2056 days ago
A Merriam Webster's Collegiate Dictionary is displayed in a bookstore.
Life

Merriam-Webster Will Expand Their Definition of Racism After Missouri Woman Convinces Them Its Outdated

Kennedy Mitchum of Missouri emailed Merriam-Webster to complain that their definition of racism needed to be revised. Now it's going to be updated.

Jose Martinez2228 days ago
THE SOPRANOS HBO
Pop Culture

HBO Shares Visual Dictionary for 'The Sopranos'

Gabagool? Madone? Goomah? The premium cable channel breaks down the definitions of the most common and arcane terms featured throughout the hit series.

Joshua Espinoza2257 days ago
Official opening of the "Star Wars" exhibition
Pop Culture

‘Star Wars’ Related Words Have Official Definitions in the Oxford English Dictionary

'Star Wars' continues to be cemented in every aspect of pop culture.

Xavier Hamilton2468 days ago
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spelling bee
Life

Linguists Reveal English’s Most Difficult-to-Spell Words

A bunch of the hardest-to-spell words in the English language are rooted in French and German.

tara mahadevan2615 days ago
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT
Music

Merriam-Webster Adds Eminem-Inspired Definition of ‘Stan’

Eminem's 2000 classic and its meaning is added to the dictionary, along with other words.

Xavier Hamilton2643 days ago
justice
Life

'Justice' Is Merriam-Webster's 2018 Word of the Year

Merriam-Webster hops into the year-end mania with its 2018 words ranking.

Trace William Cowen2771 days ago

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