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Gamers will have to upgrade to get second screen functionality.LastOneAwakeNYC
Besides completely wrecking the competition in multiplayer, Complex got to enjoy the single player campaign and co-op modes for this preview.Tina Amini
There are more than just several hundred shooters out there for you to choose from. But why is Battlefield 3 on so many people's radars this year?Tina Amini
“The way I produce, the way I DJ—it’s still hip-hop,” the German producer and DJ tells Complex UK. “Hip-hop heads will notice that, but if you’re not in hip-hop, you might not notice it.”James Keith