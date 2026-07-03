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Music

Watch Cam’ron and Brandy in Hilarious Dice Game Skit

Cam'Ron and Brandy are obviously having a very good time on the set of the upcoming ABC show 'Queens,' as evidenced by this latest hilarious clip.

Jordan Rose1773 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Mirror's Edge": DICE Focusing On First-Person Combat

"Mirror's Edge": DICE Focusing On First-Person Combat

Steve Haske4409 days ago
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Pop Culture

EA Says "Star Wars: Battlefront" Will be Shown at E3 2014 (Video)

Electronic Arts and developer DICE say that they will reveal the new "Star Wars: Battlefront" this year at E3

LastOneAwakeNYC4455 days ago
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Pop Culture

Giveaway Time: PS3 Copies of "Battlefield 4" and X MSTR Aviator Limited Edition Chronograph Watch

The best way to stunt and keep up your kill/death ratio.

Hanuman Welch4533 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Battlefield 4" Experiencing Connectivity Issues

Issues across all platforms

LastOneAwakeNYC4583 days ago
Pop Culture

China Bans "Battlefield 4" Over National Security

Chinese officials are accusing EA of "cultural invasion".

Steve Haske4586 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Battlefield 4" Is Hypnotizing From Afar (Video)

Levolution never looked so good

LastOneAwakeNYC4589 days ago
Pop Culture

EA Under Investigation For Possibly Misleading Investors Over "Battlefield 4"

EA Under Investigation For Possibly Misleading Investors Over "Battlefield 4"

Steve Haske4599 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Battlefield 4" Xbox 360 Patch Out Now, Requires Manual Download

latest "BF4" Patches are out on all systems.

LastOneAwakeNYC4607 days ago
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Pop Culture

Electronic Arts Allegedly Working On New "Star Wars" Game

"A major new next-gen open world game."

LastOneAwakeNYC4614 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

EA Avoiding "Star Wars" Games Based on the Movies

Things are different in the movies.

Daniel Mitchell4623 days ago
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Pop Culture

EA Says Don't Expect Annual "Battlefield" Releases

Electronic Arts hits on the down side of annual games

LastOneAwakeNYC4623 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Battlefield 4" For Breakfast? Nope, EA Servers Are Down

all services for EA titles are offline

LastOneAwakeNYC4630 days ago
Pop Culture

“Need for Speed Rivals” Joins PS4 Day One Lineup

Looks like "Driveclub" fans will have a racer to play after all.

Steve Haske4634 days ago
Pop Culture

Check Out Echo Base In The Fanmade F2P “Star Wars: BattleCry” Mod (Video)

Looks cool, but can even a free fan project last?

Steve Haske4640 days ago

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