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“The way I produce, the way I DJ—it’s still hip-hop,” the German producer and DJ tells Complex UK. “Hip-hop heads will notice that, but if you’re not in hip-hop, you might not notice it.”James Keith
Gamers will have to upgrade to get second screen functionality.LastOneAwakeNYC
Besides completely wrecking the competition in multiplayer, Complex got to enjoy the single player campaign and co-op modes for this preview.Tina Amini
There are more than just several hundred shooters out there for you to choose from. But why is Battlefield 3 on so many people's radars this year?Tina Amini