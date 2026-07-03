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Clarks Originals Shares the History of the Iconic Desert Boot in This New Video Series
The series highlights important places and moments that made the shoe a fashion icon.
Y-3 Is Turning the Desert Boot Into a Desert Boost
This preview of Y-3's Fall/Winter lineup includes a new take on the classic desert boot.
Supreme and Clarks Team Up to Put The World at Your Feet
In the form of map prints.
Buttero Adds Bright Colors to the Desert Boot for Fall/Winter 2012 Collection
Put this summer shoe into your winter rotation.
Clarks Fall/Winter 2012 Boots Join The Camo Party
Two classic styles get the multi-pattern treatment.
Clarks Drops A New Desert Boot-Wingtip Hybrid And It's Awesome
More bang for your nubuck.
Ronnie Fieg Gives A Sneak Peek At Fall 2012 Camo Clarks
The camo trend continues with some classics.
Clarks Desert Boots Get The Denim Treatment From Warehouse Co.
Top-notch Japanese denim for a footwear classic.
Rock Out With Your Clarks Out: It's The Ska Edition Desert Boot
2 Tone fans get to switch up their footwear game from creepers and Docs to these.
Brighten Up An Outfit With The Orange Beams x Clarks Desert Boot
Crepe sole goodness that's sure to get you noticed.
Nathan Clark, Creator of the Desert Boot, Passes at 94
<p>Our condolences go out to the entire Clark family.</p>
Sasquatchfabrix Eototo Native Desert Boots
Check out this hybrid version of a familiar boot silhouette we can't seem to get enough of.
Buy It Now Under $100: Clarks Waxed Desert Boot
The classic crepe-soled shoe with a seasonal waxed finish.
Trendhumper Roundup: What's Your Favorite Trend From September 2010?
A look back on the month's most beloved accessories.
Trendhumper: Desert Boots
Do you think these are as versatile as some dudes would have you believe? Vote now!