Desert Boots

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Clarks Originals Shares the History of the Iconic Desert Boot in This New Video Series

The series highlights important places and moments that made the shoe a fashion icon.

andrewlasane4085 days ago
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Sneakers

Y-3 Is Turning the Desert Boot Into a Desert Boost

This preview of Y-3's Fall/Winter lineup includes a new take on the classic desert boot.

Riley Jones4103 days ago
Style

Buttero Adds Bright Colors to the Desert Boot for Fall/Winter 2012 Collection

Put this summer shoe into your winter rotation.

Teofilo Killip4988 days ago
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Style

Clarks Fall/Winter 2012 Boots Join The Camo Party

Two classic styles get the multi-pattern treatment.

Teofilo Killip5079 days ago
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Style

Ronnie Fieg Gives A Sneak Peek At Fall 2012 Camo Clarks

The camo trend continues with some classics.

Nick Grant5259 days ago
Style

Clarks Desert Boots Get The Denim Treatment From Warehouse Co.

Top-notch Japanese denim for a footwear classic.

Nick Grant5304 days ago
Style

Rock Out With Your Clarks Out: It's The Ska Edition Desert Boot

2 Tone fans get to switch up their footwear game from creepers and Docs to these.

Jian DeLeon5314 days ago
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Brighten Up An Outfit With The Orange Beams x Clarks Desert Boot

Crepe sole goodness that's sure to get you noticed.

Teofilo Killip5365 days ago
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Nathan Clark, Creator of the Desert Boot, Passes at 94

<p>Our condolences go out to the entire Clark family.</p>

Corey Stokes5489 days ago
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Sasquatchfabrix Eototo Native Desert Boots

Check out this hybrid version of a familiar boot silhouette we can't seem to get enough of.

Teofilo Killip5555 days ago
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Buy It Now Under $100: Clarks Waxed Desert Boot

The classic crepe-soled shoe with a seasonal waxed finish.

Complex5687 days ago
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Trendhumper Roundup: What&#39;s Your Favorite Trend From September 2010?

A look back on the month's most beloved accessories.

Complex5769 days ago
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Trendhumper: Desert Boots

Do you think these are as versatile as some dudes would have you believe? Vote now!

Complex5790 days ago
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