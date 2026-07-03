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Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!khrisd
I wanted to use this space to talk about people jocking our styles, but I figured it made more sense to say "thank you." We appreciate that you love what we do enough to imitate it. You may not be as thoro as we are in this sector, but we see you moving. In any case, as per usual, here are the best mixes we've seen, posted, and presented over the last six days.khrisd
Memorial Day Weekend is here, and you know what that means: Cookouts, block parties, booze cruises, parades, beach parties, and the warm weather musictyler-d
Determining who and what is underrated in this day and age can be tough. It's one thing to say "there's a bunch of people who should truly be into thijakel