Moon Boots

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Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!
khrisd
I wanted to use this space to talk about people jocking our styles, but I figured it made more sense to say "thank you." We appreciate that you love what we do enough to imitate it. You may not be as thoro as we are in this sector, but we see you moving. In any case, as per usual, here are the best mixes we've seen, posted, and presented over the last six days.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: Medlar Delivers A Skippy House Remix Of Moon Boots' "Red Sky"

The classic house vibes have been swapped out for rich sonic textures.

James Keith3798 days ago
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Music

Moon Boots - "Whatever You Need"

So I get shit from time to time from my fellow DAD staff members for giving backward compliments to artists and tunes, basically trashing the genre or

brenttactic4426 days ago
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Music

CHVRCHES - "The Mother We Share (Moon Boots Remix)"

Moon Boots is no doubt a regular in these parts, so it shouldn't be a surprise we've got the latest on his new release. A remix for budding synthpop outfit CHVRCHES, Moon Boots takes his signature spacey disco grooves and delicately reworks this into a twinkling anthem of his own design. While thematically not the same, if you were a fan of Drake's "Hold On We're Going Home," you'd probably be into this jawn. Grab the free download and rinse this to ride out the crisp fall evening!

jakel4679 days ago

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