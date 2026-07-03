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Plus, C-Roy performs and we get to know photographer Yumna Al-Arashi.Complex
'All Eyez on Me' is the first in a new wave of 2Pac related TV/film projects.Chris Lee
Can Demetrius Shipp Jr., a 28-year-old first-time actor, bring 2Pac to life onscreen and make ‘All Eyez on Me’ the next ‘Straight Outta Compton’?Justin Davis
Pop Culture
Demetrius Shipp Jr. on Playing 2Pac: "This Is One of the Biggest Biopics That Will Ever Be Done"
First-time actor Demetrius Shipp, Jr. talks becoming 2Pac for 'All Eyez On Me.'Khal