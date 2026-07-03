Demetrius Shipp Jr.

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Guest Demetrius Shipp, Jr. Talks KD Balling, Lazy James Harden, LiAngelo to Lakers | Out of Bounds
Sports

Guest Demetrius Shipp, Jr. Talks KD Balling, Lazy James Harden, LiAngelo to Lakers | Out of Bounds

On today's episode of #OutofBounds, actor Demetrius Shipp, Jr. joins Gilbert Arenas, Adam Caparell, and Pierce Simpson to talk about Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors beat the Rockets 119-106 to take a 1-0 lead in the series, with Kevin Durant giving Houston 37 points. Do the Rocke

Complex2986 days ago
pac
Pop Culture

'All Eyez on Me' Bonus Scene Captures Demetrius Shipp Jr. Reenacting Classic 2Pac Performance

'All Eyez on Me' is out now on Blu-ray, DVD, and other non-theater platforms.

Trace William Cowen3236 days ago
FALLON
Pop Culture

Demetrius Shipp Jr. Discusses His Journey From Sears to 2Pac on 'Fallon'

Before landing the 'All Eyez on Me' role, Shipp worked jobs at Target and Sears.

Trace William Cowen3322 days ago
demetrius shipp
Pop Culture

Director Benny "Boom" Douglas Reveals Why an Unknown Actor Is Playing Tupac in 'All Eyez on Me'

Director Benny “Boom” Douglas revealed why Demetrus Shipp Jr. is playing Tupac Shakur in the upcoming biopic 'All Eyez on Me.'

Daniel Barna3491 days ago

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