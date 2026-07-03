Dej The Ego

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Music

Premiere: Listen To Dej The Ego's 'Bad Singing, Good Rapping' EP In Full

In just five tracks DTE sums up what it means to be young in 2015.

James Keith3883 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen To Dej The Ego Get "Rhetorical"

This is the first single from the first of four EPs this year.

James Keith4066 days ago

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